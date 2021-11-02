Codexis (CDXS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Codexis to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Codexis has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $25.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.04 million. On average, analysts expect Codexis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.71. Codexis has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $35.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.75 and a beta of 1.35.

CDXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Codexis from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $169,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $558,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

