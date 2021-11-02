AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DNB Markets downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AB SKF (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.58.

OTCMKTS SKFRY opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.48. AB SKF has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.37.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

