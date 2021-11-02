ClinTex CTi Reaches Market Cap of $8.91 Million (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0778 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar. ClinTex CTi has a total market capitalization of $8.91 million and approximately $817,397.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00050996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.34 or 0.00220446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00012364 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00093732 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Coin Profile

ClinTex CTi is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClinTex CTi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ClinTex CTi using one of the exchanges listed above.

