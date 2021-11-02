Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

Get Vaxart alerts:

VXRT opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $873.14 million, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 0.31. Vaxart has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.65.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 4,363.92% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxart will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaxart news, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $42,554.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxart in the third quarter valued at $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxart during the third quarter valued at about $382,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 1,171.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 203.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 178,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 154.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 33,360 shares in the last quarter. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.