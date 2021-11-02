JUIICE Market Capitalization Tops $293,331.50 (JUI)

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded 91.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, JUIICE has traded 92.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. JUIICE has a total market cap of $293,331.50 and approximately $266.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUIICE coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $274.37 or 0.00434079 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001136 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $604.37 or 0.00956164 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

JUIICE Profile

JUIICE (JUI) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 coins. JUIICE’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JUIICE is www.juiice.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet, together with other modern technologies, gave birth to a new form of art. Everyone can express themselves in any way imaginable and their work can be easily seen all around the globe. From video performances of various talents and breathtaking photos of nature to trendy jokes, funny clips, and cat memes. On the other side, tens of millions of viewers are amused, amazed and even enlightened by this snack content. It is like the free fast food of entertainment, which we all consume on a daily basis. “

