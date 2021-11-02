JUIICE (JUI) Market Capitalization Hits $293,331.50

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded up 91.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 2nd. JUIICE has a total market cap of $293,331.50 and $266.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JUIICE has traded 92.3% higher against the dollar. One JUIICE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.37 or 0.00434079 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001136 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $604.37 or 0.00956164 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

JUIICE Coin Profile

JUIICE is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 coins. JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JUIICE is www.juiice.io . The official message board for JUIICE is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet, together with other modern technologies, gave birth to a new form of art. Everyone can express themselves in any way imaginable and their work can be easily seen all around the globe. From video performances of various talents and breathtaking photos of nature to trendy jokes, funny clips, and cat memes. On the other side, tens of millions of viewers are amused, amazed and even enlightened by this snack content. It is like the free fast food of entertainment, which we all consume on a daily basis. “

JUIICE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUIICE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUIICE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

