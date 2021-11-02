Financial Survey: PLDT (NYSE:PHI) versus Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR)

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) and Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Get PLDT alerts:

PLDT pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Nuvera Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. PLDT pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PLDT has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. PLDT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares PLDT and Nuvera Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLDT $3.75 billion 1.90 $490.54 million $2.59 12.73 Nuvera Communications $64.91 million 1.82 $9.84 million N/A N/A

PLDT has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvera Communications.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PLDT and Nuvera Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLDT 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nuvera Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.4% of PLDT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Nuvera Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Nuvera Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PLDT and Nuvera Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLDT 13.13% 25.25% 5.15% Nuvera Communications 19.06% 11.29% 6.04%

Risk & Volatility

PLDT has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvera Communications has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PLDT beats Nuvera Communications on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT, Inc. engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients. The Other segments includes process solutions though subsidiaries. The company was founded on November 28, 1928 and is headquartered in Makati City, Philippines.

Nuvera Communications Company Profile

Nuvera Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of diversified communications services through its subsidiaries. It offers voice, digital television, wireless, Internet services, and technology solutions for residential and business clients. The company was founded on May 1, 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.