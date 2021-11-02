$340.81 Million in Sales Expected for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) This Quarter

Analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to post sales of $340.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $478.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $262.80 million. NextEra Energy Partners posted sales of $212.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 29.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

NEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

NEP opened at $87.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.42. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $60.80 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -327.16%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,140,723 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $468,906,000 after buying an additional 3,309,086 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,685,631 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $357,791,000 after purchasing an additional 128,470 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 329.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,033,101 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $231,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,206 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,452,279 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $178,722,000 after buying an additional 54,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,431,168 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $185,643,000 after purchasing an additional 157,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

