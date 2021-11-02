Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.500-$6.520 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Boston Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.250-$7.450 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.80.

NYSE:BXP opened at $114.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.15, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.21. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $72.32 and a 12 month high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

