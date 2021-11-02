Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

KN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, September 20th.

KN stock opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. Knowles has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average of $19.80.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.05 million. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $2,426,706.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,777 shares in the company, valued at $10,830,122.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 36,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $770,261.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,211 shares of company stock worth $5,723,219 in the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Knowles by 70.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,532,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,918 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Knowles by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,653,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $328,740,000 after acquiring an additional 738,316 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Knowles by 44.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,772,000 after acquiring an additional 350,670 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Knowles by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,000,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $197,403,000 after acquiring an additional 196,725 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Knowles by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 181,905 shares during the period.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

