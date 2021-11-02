Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been assigned a €64.00 ($75.29) target price by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FME. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €78.20 ($92.00) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €69.69 ($81.99).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €58.90 ($69.29) on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 1-year high of €75.08 ($88.33). The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €62.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €65.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.37.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.