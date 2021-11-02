Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Lowered to Neutral at Atlantic Securities

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was downgraded by Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $180.00 price target on the online travel company’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.64% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist cut their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.73.

Shares of EXPE opened at $167.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.76 and its 200 day moving average is $162.90. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $92.56 and a 12-month high of $187.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $36,252.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total value of $578,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,921 shares in the company, valued at $9,818,659.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,989 shares of company stock valued at $26,336,586 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

