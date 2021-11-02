Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.14.

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolus in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of Evolus stock opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83. Evolus has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $457.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.43.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 209.46% and a negative net margin of 171.55%. The firm had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.51 million. As a group, analysts predict that Evolus will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vikram Malik sold 42,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $423,354.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 2,597,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $24,676,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,064,871 shares in the company, valued at $57,616,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 137,000 shares of company stock worth $1,470,460 and have sold 2,762,335 shares worth $26,455,493. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,912,000 after purchasing an additional 446,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,215,000 after purchasing an additional 547,576 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 704.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 526,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 184,502 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Evolus by 35.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 141,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

