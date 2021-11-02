Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $10.50 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $9.25. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.78% from the company’s previous close.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.39.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 3.23. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $357.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at about $799,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,603,000 after acquiring an additional 277,805 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 37.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

