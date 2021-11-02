TigerCash Market Capitalization Tops $906,867.33 (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $906,867.33 and approximately $6.86 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.28 or 0.00623775 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

