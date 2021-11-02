Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 1,946 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in OneMain by 13.2% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 666,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,804,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in OneMain in the first quarter worth about $9,917,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in OneMain by 345.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,699,000 after buying an additional 688,702 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in OneMain by 63.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,757,000 after buying an additional 50,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in OneMain in the first quarter worth about $45,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMF opened at $53.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.57. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

OMF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on OneMain in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

