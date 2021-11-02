Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its stake in Whirlpool by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 38,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,005,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,079,000 after acquiring an additional 118,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Whirlpool by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,912,000 after acquiring an additional 24,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHR opened at $214.46 on Tuesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $171.33 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.65 and a 200 day moving average of $222.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.23.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

