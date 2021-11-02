Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $2.63 Million Stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,880 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 20,688 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 130,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,867,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,524,000 after purchasing an additional 181,771 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $39.73 on Tuesday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.01.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 43.43%. The business had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RPRX. Tigress Financial began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

