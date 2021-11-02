FORA Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,862 Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DCI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Donaldson by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,429,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

DCI stock opened at $60.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.38. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.74 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.76.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

