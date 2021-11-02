LMR Partners LLP Reduces Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

LMR Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 26.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,403,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $601,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,366 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 13.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,247,000 after acquiring an additional 871,428 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 25,684.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 478,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 476,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 15.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,420,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $833,756,000 after acquiring an additional 465,676 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $209.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.54. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.47 and a twelve month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.13.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

