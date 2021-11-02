Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Sold by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,660 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 100,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 64,319 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 328,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 23,787 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 119,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after buying an additional 34,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Canopy Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.21. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.11.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.

Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

