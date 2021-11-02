Lufax (NYSE:LU) Upgraded to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Lufax (NYSE:LU) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LU. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.30 to $9.80 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lufax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.74.

Lufax stock opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Lufax has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 18.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lufax will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lufax by 55,150.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 75,005 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lufax by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 494,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after buying an additional 28,143 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Lufax by 2.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lufax by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Lufax by 857.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 108,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 96,735 shares in the last quarter. 9.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

