LMR Partners LLP Invests $468,000 in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 87,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 8,845.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,005,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 994,727 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 977.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 389,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 3,359.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 391,628 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 400,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 328.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 230,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEO opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.17. Telecom Argentina S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $9.34. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 0.37.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.63). Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.13 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a yield of 23.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Telecom Argentina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -394.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

