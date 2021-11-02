LMR Partners LLP Invests $492,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,396,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 75,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares in the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $639.15 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $616.04 and a 200-day moving average of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $68.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16.
In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.06, for a total transaction of $30,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 937,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,546,048.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total transaction of $130,006,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,558 shares of company stock worth $194,367,627 in the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $606.00 to $571.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $696.71.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
