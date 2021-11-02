LMR Partners LLP Invests $492,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,396,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 75,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares in the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $639.15 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $616.04 and a 200-day moving average of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $68.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.06, for a total transaction of $30,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 937,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,546,048.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total transaction of $130,006,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,558 shares of company stock worth $194,367,627 in the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $606.00 to $571.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $696.71.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.