Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Investment analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Sidoti upgraded Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Arcosa stock opened at $54.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.22. Arcosa has a one year low of $45.22 and a one year high of $68.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 0.38.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcosa will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arcosa by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,080,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,448,000 after purchasing an additional 109,920 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Arcosa by 19.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,663,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,431,000 after purchasing an additional 434,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Arcosa by 4.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,970,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,761,000 after purchasing an additional 88,625 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arcosa by 13.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,647,000 after purchasing an additional 121,731 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arcosa by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 942,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

