FORA Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 337.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 19,103 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 100.2% in the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,193,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,330,000 after buying an additional 597,230 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $7,102,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $59.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.25 and a 200 day moving average of $53.35. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.82 and a 52 week high of $59.27.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.82.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

