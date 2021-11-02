SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the September 30th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ SIGA opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $544.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.64. SIGA Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $7.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIGA. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,500,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,480,000 after purchasing an additional 512,030 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,305,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,032,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 265,003 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 144,415 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 2,334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 112,992 shares during the period. 27.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SIGA. TheStreet raised shares of SIGA Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.