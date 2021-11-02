Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 674,300 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the September 30th total of 838,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 768,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTX opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $80.67.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 92,868.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,402,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,382 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,499,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,908,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,368,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 3,278.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 347,167 shares in the last quarter.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops IRX-2, a novel hd-IL-2 based therapy, to treat patients with cancer. IRX-2 delivers hd-IL-2 and other key cytokines to restore immune function in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to attack cancer cells.
