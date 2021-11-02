Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 674,300 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the September 30th total of 838,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 768,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTX opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $80.67.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 92,868.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,402,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,382 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,499,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,908,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,368,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 3,278.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 347,167 shares in the last quarter.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops IRX-2, a novel hd-IL-2 based therapy, to treat patients with cancer. IRX-2 delivers hd-IL-2 and other key cytokines to restore immune function in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to attack cancer cells.

