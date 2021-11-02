FY2023 EPS Estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Lowered by Analyst

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report issued on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst D. Day now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.56 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shenandoah Telecommunications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.34. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.33.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 680.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.3% in the second quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 76,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

