Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FEEXF. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup raised Ferrexpo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ferrexpo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrexpo has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS FEEXF opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97. Ferrexpo has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $7.05.

Ferrexpo Plc engages in mining, processing, and selling of iron ore pellets to the steel industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

