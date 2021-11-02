Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,086 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 91.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048,140 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth about $51,835,000. Amundi bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,956,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 1,724.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,143,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

LUMN stock opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.05.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

