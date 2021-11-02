Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,135 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $5,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of M. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on M shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

M opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $28.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.05.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently -27.15%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

