139,200 Shares in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 139,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $8,852,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2.9% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 17.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 2.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 4.3% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARES. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ares Management from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

NYSE ARES opened at $83.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.98. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $86.34.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 16.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

