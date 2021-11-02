ACM Research (ACMR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect ACM Research to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.57 million. On average, analysts expect ACM Research to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $111.29 on Tuesday. ACM Research has a one year low of $60.84 and a one year high of $144.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 83.05 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.69.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACMR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital increased their price target on ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

In other news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $308,317.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $410,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,554,845 over the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ACM Research stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 61.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,609 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of ACM Research worth $8,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

