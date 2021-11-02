Altair Engineering (ALTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Altair Engineering to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Altair Engineering has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $119.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.50 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. On average, analysts expect Altair Engineering to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $78.26 on Tuesday. Altair Engineering has a one year low of $43.26 and a one year high of $78.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -869.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.24.

In other news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $402,468.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 402,199 shares of company stock valued at $29,448,274 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALTR shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

