ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.24 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. ONE Gas updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.800-$3.900 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.80-3.90 EPS.

OGS opened at $69.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.49. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $62.52 and a 1 year high of $82.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.86.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OGS shares. UBS Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ONE Gas stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.55% of ONE Gas worth $21,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

