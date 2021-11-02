Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $7.93 Million Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 260,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.24% of Spirit Airlines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,445 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,841,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,668,000 after purchasing an additional 561,861 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,004,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,550,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 711.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 311,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after acquiring an additional 272,754 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $40.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.18.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The company had revenue of $922.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 129.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

