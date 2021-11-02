Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Adtalem Global Education to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $280.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.00 million. On average, analysts expect Adtalem Global Education to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $38.87 on Tuesday. Adtalem Global Education has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.
Adtalem Global Education Company Profile
Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.
