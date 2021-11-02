Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Adtalem Global Education to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $280.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.00 million. On average, analysts expect Adtalem Global Education to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $38.87 on Tuesday. Adtalem Global Education has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adtalem Global Education stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 66.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Adtalem Global Education worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.