Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 252,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,728,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.79% of Katapult at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KPLT. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Katapult in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,729,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Katapult in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,654,000. Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new position in Katapult during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,222,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Katapult during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,985,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Katapult during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,883,000. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Derek Medlin bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 273,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,352.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Orlando Zayas bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,538,251 shares in the company, valued at $6,799,069.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 69,750 shares of company stock worth $278,165 over the last 90 days.

NASDAQ:KPLT opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.03.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.47 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Katapult Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on KPLT shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Katapult from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Katapult in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

About Katapult

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

