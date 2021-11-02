Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $409.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.50 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

NYSE VNO opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.57 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.79%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.