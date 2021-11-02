Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.390-$12.490 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $3.150-$3.250 EPS.

ESS stock opened at $336.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $329.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.95. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $204.18 and a 12 month high of $347.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ESS shares. Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $381.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $329.05.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $823,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total value of $2,424,140.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,465 shares of company stock worth $25,743,063 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.