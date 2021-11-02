California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of United Airlines worth $28,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,755,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,794 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 40.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,303,000 after acquiring an additional 685,285 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 66.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,450,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,754,000 after buying an additional 579,757 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,889,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines stock opened at $48.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.31. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.95 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($8.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. MKM Partners cut their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Argus lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.06.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

