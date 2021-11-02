Axos Financial, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.61 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) – DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a research note issued on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.61 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.47. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AX. Raymond James lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

AX opened at $53.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.00. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $27.68 and a 52-week high of $55.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $173.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 124.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 966,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,841,000 after purchasing an additional 536,225 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Axos Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 30.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 132,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 31,227 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth $917,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 17,836 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.