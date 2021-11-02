Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 4,300 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday.

VRSN stock opened at $223.07 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $234.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.82 and a 200 day moving average of $218.55.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The company had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.42, for a total transaction of $643,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,103,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $125,652.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,452 shares of company stock worth $5,430,626. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

