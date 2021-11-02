Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $7.49 Million in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 349,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,492,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAXN. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $3,174,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $3,057,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,063,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAXN shares. Raymond James cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Maxeon Solar Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MAXN opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average is $17.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $57.97. The stock has a market cap of $823.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.57). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $175.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

