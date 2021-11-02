Point72 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 53,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.33% of Monro worth $7,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Monro by 174.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monro in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Monro by 1,470.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Monro by 22.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Monro stock opened at $62.58 on Tuesday. Monro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.95 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.23.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Monro had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Monro’s payout ratio is 91.23%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

