Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 482,100 Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 482,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,827,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 116,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 2.89.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $653.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price objective for the company. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.57.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $608,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $434,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,319,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 505,300 shares of company stock valued at $6,574,052 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

