Equitable Group (EQB) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Equitable Group (TSE: EQB):

10/27/2021 – Equitable Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$93.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Equitable Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$161.00 to C$80.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Equitable Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$85.00 to C$87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Equitable Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$89.50 to C$93.00.

10/26/2021 – Equitable Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$81.50 to C$85.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of EQB stock opened at C$79.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 4.84. Equitable Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$41.92 and a 52-week high of C$80.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$135.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$138.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.49%.

In other news, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.16, for a total transaction of C$78,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,264,320. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.43, for a total value of C$469,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,311,935.96. Insiders sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,463,250 in the last ninety days.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

