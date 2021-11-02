566,819 Shares in Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 566,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.78% of Convey Holding Parent as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $5,468,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter valued at $4,522,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter valued at $4,391,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter valued at $4,268,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter valued at $2,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNVY opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.56. Convey Holding Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $14.29.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.45 million. Research analysts expect that Convey Holding Parent, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNVY. Truist started coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Convey Holding Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.24.

Convey Holding Parent Company Profile

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

