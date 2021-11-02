Balfour Beatty plc (BBY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on December 6th

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2021

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Monday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Balfour Beatty stock opened at GBX 258 ($3.37) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 28.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 282.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 299.32. Balfour Beatty has a 52 week low of GBX 208.60 ($2.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBY. Numis Securities increased their price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 395 ($5.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Dividend History for Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY)

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.