Balfour Beatty plc (BBY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on December 6th

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Monday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Balfour Beatty stock opened at GBX 258 ($3.37) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 28.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 282.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 299.32. Balfour Beatty has a 52 week low of GBX 208.60 ($2.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBY. Numis Securities increased their price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 395 ($5.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

